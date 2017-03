Pysanky is the ancient Ukrainian art of egg decorating with wax.

Great Plains Theatre will present their second Art on the Stage event on Saturday, Ap4ril 1 at 9 a.m. All materials needed for the class will be provided. Registration is $40.

Gail Parsons will walk the class through the history of Pysanky, while each participant creates their own piece of art to take home.

Call Great Plains Theatre at 785-263-4574 to reserve a seat in the class.