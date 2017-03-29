David Blaine bringing summer magic to Kansas State University

MANHATTAN — Magician, illusionist and stunt artist David Blaine will include a stop at Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium during his 40-city tour this summer, which is his first of North America.

The show will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at McCain Auditorium. Tickets will go on sale at noon Friday, March 31, at the McCain Box Office, by phone at 785-532-6428, online at k-state.edu/mccain/tickets or LiveNation.com, and on the Live Nation app.

For this one-man show, Blaine will feature his special brand of entertainment, including an interactive experience that both shocks and amuses. An experiment in and of itself, the tour will evolve as it moves across the country, with no two shows the same.

Since producing and directing his original television special “Street Magic” when he was just 23, Blaine has earned praise for his performances from Howard Stern, Penn Jillette, the New York Times and more. Over the last two decades, Blaine’s nine prime-time specials have seen him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a 6-ton block of ice for three days, standing atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, enduring 44 days inside a transparent box in London on nothing but water, and having 1 million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils. Blaine also spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, before breaking the world record for breath holding live on “Oprah,” where he held his breath for more than 17 minutes.

Along with performing to audiences of more than 20,000 in arenas around the world, Blaine, since graduating high school, has performed intimately for every sitting U.S. president, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as other international leaders and prominent figures such as Bill Gates, Henry Kissinger, Michael Bloomberg, Stephen Hawking and Muhammad Ali, among others.

For more information on Blaine visit davidblaine.com/.