There will be an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8th at Dick Edwards Auto Plaza in Junction City.

Start time is 1:00 pm.

The event is free and children will be able to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

There will also be an egg painting station as well as an Egg Drop obstacle course and free food.

Dick Edwards Auto Plaza is located at 1825 Goldenbelt Blvd. in Junction City.