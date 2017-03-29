Fort Riley to “Light It Up Blue” for Autism Awareness Month

FORT RILEY, KS – Fort Riley joins communities around the country April 2 for the national “Light It Up Blue” autism awareness campaign, which promotes understanding, acceptance and celebration of autism spectrum disorder. On this day, people are encouraged to wear blue, turn Facebook profiles blue, help make autism awareness trend on social media, and install blue light bulbs at home and work.

Army Community Service will provide complimentary blue lightbulbs to the Fort Riley community at their office through Friday and at “Kidsfest” April 2. Kidsfest is Fort Riley’s kickoff for the Month of the Military Child; it takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at Riley’s Conference Center.

Fort Riley offers support to special needs family members throughout the year via the Exceptional Family Member Program, a comprehensive, coordinated, multi-agency program that provides community support, housing, medical, educational and personnel services to military families. The program and the “Light It Up Blue” campaign are designed to increase autism awareness and encourage acceptance of those with the disorder through inclusion in schools and their communities.

For more information about the Exceptional Family Member Program or how to participate in the “Light It Up Blue” campaign, call 785-239-9435 or visit https://www.facebook.com/rileyefmp.