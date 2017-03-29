K-State Libraries to Present an Evening of World War II-Era Stories and Intrigue

K-State Today

Join K-State Libraries for a fascinating, multilayered tale that spans 80 years and three continents. The free event, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, is inspired by a trove of letters from Charles de Gaulle and their long journey to Hale Library.

It started with French spy Phillippe Thyraud de Vosjoli. The Libraries’ special guest, Alan Greer, de Vosjoli’s friend and attorney, will tell the unbelievable tale of de Vosjoli’s ascent from WWII underground operative to head of French intelligence for the western hemisphere.

Greer recently donated the historic letters, given to him by de Vosjoli, to the Richard L.D. and Marjorie J. Morse Department of Special Collections. The gift, now called the French Freedom Papers, was presented in honor of de Vosjoli and Greer’s father-in-law, the late Lt. Gen. Richard Seitz of Junction City.

The general’s daughter, Patricia Seitz, a senior U.S. district court judge and K-State alumnus, also will be in attendance as an honored guest, and attendees will hear about her family’s donation of the general’s personal papers to K-State Libraries.

Finally, some of the K-State students who translated the French Freedom Papers into English for the first time will share how these unique, valuable letters brought history to life.

The event is free and open to the public. A 5:30 p.m. reception with hors d’oeuvres will be followed by a 6:15 p.m. program. RSVP to Darchelle Martin at martin05@k-state.edu or 785-532-7422.