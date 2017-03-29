Kan. man senteced for running over, killing woman after argument

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been ordered to spend 22 years in prison for running over a woman after an argument, though that’s not the sentence he had recommended to the judge.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 61-year-old Randal Keesling told the judge during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing in Kansas’ Sedgwick County that “if there was justice, I should be taken out back and stoned or shot.”

The Derby man already had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death last November of 32-year-old Amber Lehman, a Wichita mother of two women.

Lehman’s father, Craig Lehman, told the judge on Tuesday he regrets that he didn’t grab a deputy’s gun and kill Keesling that day for running over his daughter.