Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Heroin; the ‘Colorado effect’ in Geary County

“Ever since Colorado decriminalized marijuana and even simply for medical purposes, it has caused a big increase in the black market out of Colorado with high grade marijuana.”

Tony Cruz, Assistant Geary County Attorney said that the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes in various states across the country and specifically Colorado is creating a sharp increase in overall drug use Geary County.

“Given the fact that we’re on the border [of Colorado] it makes it very easy to drive six hours and get high grade marijuana,” said Cruz.

Many in Kansas and other states where marijuana use remains illegal argue that legalizing the drug can bring a surplus of revenue into the state and local communities.

“I’ve spoken to several prosecutors in Colorado and also California, and they see a huge increase in people moving to those states to basically do nothing but smoke marijuana and it’s caused a huge increase in the homeless population,” said Cruz.

Adding to the problems with legalization, Cruz said those states where the recreational use is legal have also seen an increase in drug related emergency room visits.

“There were several reports of people going to the ER because they had consumed too much [marijuana edibles],” said Cruz. “There were also more fires [related to drug use]; there is an extraction process where people take marijuana and extract the THC oil and it’s highly flammable and highly volatile.”

Cruz also noted that marijuana use at earlier ages (under 21) stunts brain development and the high grade marijuana usage is creating illnesses like cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome.

If the surge of marijuana in community isn’t enough cause for concern, the increase in methamphetamine and introduction of heroin to the area is alarming.

Cruz noted that in the early 2000s there was a surge in meth labs across the midwest and plains states, but with harsher laws and a crackdown by law enforcement a lot of that was eradicated.

“In the last couple of years, meth has started to come back,” said Cruz. “We are seeing a huge surge of that.” Part of the reemergence in the community is due to the simplified methods in which methamphetamine is made. “When the general public thinks about meth labs, they think of the 1950s mad scientist laboratories that take up an entire room; unfortunately, that method has been so condensed that you can literally use a two liter bottle [to make meth].”

The spike in methamphetamine is making way for another drug – heroin. Cases of the drug in Geary County are very few in number, but Cruz noted that in the last few years Sedgwick County has seen a 600% increase in heroin overdoses. Sedgwick County is 124 miles from Geary County.

The domino effect of legalizing marijuana is hard to ignore…it’s not only leading to a higher prevalence of other very addictive drugs, it’s significantly contributing to local crime.

“There is a significant tie with crime rates and drug use and drug sales,” said Cruz. “Two of our homicides are drug related, a lot of our property crimes are drug related; the Denver [Colorado] D.A (district attorney) advised that their crime rates for property crimes skyrocketed right after they made marijuana legal for recreational use.”

Cruz was a guest on the 1420 KJCK – The Talk of JC Wednesday morning.