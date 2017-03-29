Saint Xavier Schedules Banner Presentation

Eleven new banners will be going up in the Bradley Gym at Saint Xavier High School in Junction City, according to a Facebook post by Saint Xavier graduate Dan Zoeller.

They will help tell the history of Saint Xavier Catholic School in sports, cheerleading, forensics and scholars bowl. The banners will date from the early 1920’s to the present day. These will be a running banner of all the championships that have been won.

This presentation is open to the public at 1:45 p.m. in the Bradley Gymnasium on April 18th.