Sponsors needed for MAC Breakfasts

Sponsors are needed for the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce (JCACC) MAC Breakfasts.

Each breakfast features a guest speaker on the topics related to the military or community, generally on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7:30 am.

Bronze sponsors are needed; this level of sponsorship includes:

promotional marketing leading up to the event

recognition at the event

sponsor will provide raffle/giveaways for service/products at event

logo and name in program at event

Attendance at MAC Breakfasts is generally between 90 and 120 people.

Bronze sponsors for a single breakfast (limit two per business) are $100. Available dates are April 27, May 25 and July 27.

For more information, contact the JCACC at 762-2632.