Swap Shop – March 29, 2017

rainBuy – Small trolling motor, 210-0526

Selling – Roofing under laminate; Craftsman riding mower; compressor, 539-3232

Selling – Bedroom set (with queen size bed) 238-2520

Selling – Crystal serving dishes, punch cups and ice cream bowls, 238-7214

Selling – 6-hp sump pump; two prom dresses, 762-3324

Selling – NRA silver coin, 238-7342

Buy –  Storage shed, 209-4514

Buy – Smaller pickup truck, 761-3045

Selling – Clarinet; ceiling fan; vacuum, 375-5682

Yard Sale – 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, 1221 Marshall Drive, Westwood (bicycles, barbecue grills, patio sets) 375-1545

Buy – Two screen doors (32 x 80″); selling upright fan, 238-1185

 