A Day in the Life of a Junction City Firefighter; a multi-part series

David Mortimer has been with the Junction City Fire Department for six years.

Originally from a small community north of Salina, Mortimer said that Junction City is a great community.

“I went to the Fire Academy in Johnson County and [this] was the first place I applied; I knew some people from here so [when] I got offered the job I’ve been here since,” said Mortimer. “I just love the community…it’s a caring community, and especially from not being from here it was very inviting when I did move here.”

Mortimer, like the other firefighters, said that workdays can vary depending on the needs of the community; but he also noted that the job itself is ever changing and growing.

“It’s an evolving career, you have to stay on top of your game and you have to keep training and staying up with the latest technology and apparatuses – you can’t get comfortable,” said Mortimer.

Mortimer added that the JCFD team made his move to Junction City that much more pleasant.

“I enjoy all the guys that I work with…I just love the community,” said Mortimer.

Mortimer’s story is the final part in a mini-series highlighting various individuals with the Junction City Fire Department.

Part 1 and Part 2 are still available on JC Post.