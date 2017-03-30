Blue and Gold Banners Will Hang in the Bradley Gym

School Principal Shawn Augustine credits Saint Xavier alum Dan Zoeller for bringing the idea to him several months ago. “Just wanted to show something to give back to all the tradition we’ve had here, whether it’s through sports, whether it’s through forensics, whether it’s through scholars bowl, just all the activities we’ve done.”

Augustine said there will be 11 banners that will be hung above the stage in the gym. “When you look up at that stage area it’s going to be amazing. These are good four-foot banners. They’re huge, and they’re just going to highlight some of the great things about Saint Xavier.”

Augustine wants alumni to return to view the banners, and they will be up in time for the annual Saint Xavier fundraising auction, which is scheduled April 22nd in the Bradley Gym.

If Saint Xavier should win more championships those could be added to an existing banner, plus there is space to put up one more banner if necessary. The event on April 18th at 1:45 p.m. will be open to the public.