Busy Friday Sports Schedule

Spring sports teams are competing at area high schools on Friday.

–The Junction City High School Invitational track meet begins at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Al Simpler Stadium. In addition to the Blue Jays and Lady Jays, teams from Great Bend, Hays, Kansas City Turner, Salina Central, Salina South, Shawnee Heights and Tonganoxie will compete.

–The Blue Jay baseball team will play a doubleheader at Emporia at 4 p.m.

–Lady Jay softball is hosting Emporia in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. The first game of the doubleheader will be broadcast on 1420 KJCK The Talk of JC.

–The Chapman Invitational Track meet is also on Friday.