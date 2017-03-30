Deputies respond to accidents

Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to two non-injury accidents and one resulting in a minor injury on Wednesday, March 29th.

Deputies responded to west bound I-70 at the 313 off ramp for a single vehicle accident. Radley Ramsey, Manhattan, was attempting to exit the interstate when he lost control of his 2004 Dodge and struck an embankment.

Deputies responded to the K-177 west bound on ramp to I-70 for a single vehicle accident. Madison Lackey, Kansas City, KS, was attempting to enter onto the interstate in her 2009 Mazda 6 when she lost control and stuck the guardrail.

At I-70 mile marker 301 west bound Necole Monroe, Junction City, was slowing for traffic in her 2006 Jeep Liberty when she was struck in the rear by Ashley Arp, Junction City who was driving a 2012 Nissan. One minor injury was reported.