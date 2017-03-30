Fort Riley man hospitalized; car hydroplanes, hit by Mack truck

GEARY COUNTY – A Fort Riley man was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. on Wednesday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Nissan Skyline driven by Elijah D. Lewis, 25, Fort Riley, was eastbound on Interstate 70 at the Fort Riley exit.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when it hydroplaned. It struck a guardrail, re-entered the roadway and was hit by a Mack truck.

Lewis and a passenger Kody M. Seiler, 19, Wilton, CA., were transported to Geary Community Hospital.

The truck driver from Missouri was not injured.