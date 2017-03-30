Human ecology honor society Kappa Omicron Nu initiates new members

MANHATTAN — More than 30 Kansas State University students are new members of Kappa Omicron Nu, the national human ecology honor society. An initiation ceremony was March 12.

Membership in Kappa Omicron Nu is extended to undergraduate and graduate students in the College of Human Ecology who have demonstrated integrity, high standards of scholarship and the promise of future achievement. Undergraduate students must have completed 45 semester hours and have a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5. Graduate students must have completed 15 semester hours of graduate work and have a minimum grade point average of 3.7.

The following Kansas State University students are new members of Kappa Omicron Nu:

Lydia Shiklomanov, senior in family studies and human services, Junction City.

From Manhattan: Hannah Corrine Boeh, doctoral student in human nutrition; Kaitlyn Cherry, junior in family studies and human services; Kennedy Paige Felice, senior in kinesiology; Chelsey Glatz, master’s student in kinesiology; and Sandy Helene Her, sophomore in apparel and textiles.

Kathrine Lynn Yarrow, junior in early childhood education and pre-professional elementary education, Wakefield.