Investigation Ongoing in alleged attack at local store

Press Release: On 03/29/17, at about 1847 hours, Officers responded to Walmart, 521 E. Chestnut St in reference to a subject that had been attacked while in her car. Upon arrival, Officers met with the victim who advised that a white female with blonde hair exited a gray or dark blue vehicle, possibly a Nissan that was parked next to her vehicle. The female opened the victim’s car door, reached in and grabbed the victim by the hair. After a brief struggle the female got back into the Nissan. A white male with dark hair was in the Nissan at the time but never exited the vehicle. The vehicle possibly had Kansas tags with the numbers 959.

This case currently under investigation. There is no indication at this time that this incident has anything to do with Human Trafficking or that the public is in any immediate danger. We do ask that as always, be vigilant in parking lots and if something does not feel or look right, walk away and call the police.

If anyone has any information on this case or can identify the vehicle attached to call the police department at 762-5912, Crimestoppers at 762-8477 or leave a web tip at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1216

—

Previous story:

Reports have been circulating on various social media platforms of a Junction City woman that alleges she was the victim of an attempted human trafficking abduction.

A social media report reads, in part: “An employee at the Junction City Wal-Mart was attacked by a couple. They attempted to kidnap her and they hanged around for awhile. Police were called and they were already gone.”

Lieutenant Trish Giordano, Junction City Police Department, said that the incident is under investigation and there is no indication that it is related to human trafficking as alleged in other accounts.

“We ask the public that if they see anything suspicious to contact us,” said Giordano. “We do not believe that the public is in danger…but if anybody does see anything suspicious please notify [law enforcement].”

Allegedly, an unknown male and female tried to grab the woman from the Walmart parking lot on Chestnut Street.

“A white female attacked [the victim] by pulling her hair while she was sitting in her car…there was a male in the car, but the female is the one that approached the victim and pulled her by her hair,” said Giordano.

The JCPD stresses that this incident is under investigation and there is no immediate threat to the public. Human trafficking is a serious allegation to which there is no evidence of at this time.