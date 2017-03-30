JCPD Investigating Incident; no immediate threat to public

Reports have been circulating on various social media platforms of a Junction City woman that alleges she was the victim of an attempted human trafficking abduction.

A social media report reads, in part: “An employee at the Junction City Wal-Mart was attacked by a couple. They attempted to kidnap her and they hanged around for awhile. Police were called and they were already gone.”

Lieutenant Trish Giordano, Junction City Police Department, said that the incident is under investigation and there is no indication that it is related to human trafficking as alleged in other accounts.

“We ask the public that if they see anything suspicious to contact us,” said Giordano. “We do not believe that the public is in danger…but if anybody does see anything suspicious please notify [law enforcement].”

Allegedly, an unknown male and female tried to grab the woman from the Walmart parking lot on Chestnut Street.

“A white female attacked [the victim] by pulling her hair while she was sitting in her car…there was a male in the car, but the female is the one that approached the victim and pulled her by her hair,” said Giordano.

The JCPD stresses that this incident is under investigation and there is no immediate threat to the public. Human trafficking is a serious allegation to which there is no evidence of at this time.

