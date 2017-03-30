K-State Football to Hold Five Camps in June

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State football program will hold five camps during the first two weeks of June for various age groups, head coach Bill Snyder announced today.

On Saturday, June 3, and Wednesday, June 7, the Wildcat football program will hold Kicking Camps for high school and community-college players. The camp on Sunday, June 4, is a 7-on-7 and 5-on-5 Shootout Camp for high school teams.

The Wildcats’ High School Fundamental Camp is a two-day event on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9. The week concludes with a Youth Camp on Saturday, June 11, with players in grades 1-4 participating in the morning and grades 5-8 in the afternoon.

More information regarding Kansas State’s 2017 football camps, including prices and registration info, is available at www.kansasstatefootballcamps.com and also under the camps link of the football page at www.k-statesports.com. Questions regarding any of the camps should be directed to the K-State football office at 785-532-5876 or by email at footballcamps@kstatesports.com.

Kansas State Football Camps provide detailed instruction on fundamentals and techniques by the Kansas State football coaching staff and are open to any and all entrants, limited by number, age, grade level, and/or gender.

The Wildcats, who earned a 9-4 record in 2016 that was capped with a victory in the Texas Bowl, will hold their annual Purple/White Spring Game on Saturday, April 22.

Season tickets for the 2017 campaign are on sale now. For more information, visit www.k-statesports.com.