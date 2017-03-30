Kansas House to continue discussion to override Governor’s veto

Governor Sam Brownback has vetoed an expansion of the State’s medicaid program in a move that was anticipated by both the House and Senate.

The Governor said, in part, that he thinks the expansion would fail to serve the truly needy and would burden the State with “unrestrainable entitlement costs.” The expansion would have extended coverage to as many as 180,000 additional adults.

Representative Lonnie Clark, Junction City, said the Kansas House has tabled action on discussion to override the Governor’s veto.

“It was debated very vigorously and very emotionally for about an hour and a half and Representative Jennings finally got up and made a motion to table that bill,” said Clark.

Two members of the House were absent and could not vote today.

“We need to get this Medicare expansion vetoed, taken care of and get that money for Geary Community Hospital; and I know that Joe Stratton is very much in favor of it, as is the Junction City Chamber of Commerce,” said Clark.

The issue has been tabled until next week.

Geary Community Hospital CEO Joe Stratton noted that approval of the bill would have meant an additional one million dollars per year in funding to the local hospital.

“[I’m] just letting the people of Junction City know that we’re still fighting,” said Clark.