Manhattan Town Center Announces Easter Bunny Photo Hours, will close on Easter Sunday

Manhattan, Kan. — Leading up to the springtime holiday, Manhattan Town Center along with K-State Federal Credit Union, will host daily photos in Center Court with the Easter Bunny beginning Friday, March 31 through Saturday, April 15.

“Because of its popularity, we’re opening the Easter photo experience a week earlier than before,” said Jeff Sutton, Manhattan Town Center Marketing Manager. “We’ll now have an extra week of photo opportunities with the famous bunny. Instead of just nine days like in past years, the bunny photo experience will be open 16 days.”

Hours for photos with the Easter Bunny are posted on the Manhattan Town Center website and change daily. The mall will also continue its 29-year tradition of closing on Easter Sunday so that mall employees can enjoy the holiday with their families.