Police investigating hit and run crash that injured Junction City man

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating an alleged hit and run accident and asking for help to find a vehicle that left the scene of an accident.

Just after 10p.m. on Wednesday, an unknown white truck pulling a trailer on Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road rear ended a 1991 Mazda Protégé driven by Javier Gali-Rodriguez, 30, Junction City.

The collision pushed the Mazda into a ditch where it rolled. Emergency responders transported Gali-Rodriguez to the hospital in Manhattan, according to Riley County Police.

The truck did not stop.

Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.