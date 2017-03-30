Riley County Police Respond to Injury Accident on I-70

Riley County police officers responded to a report of an injury accident on I-70 at approximately mile marker 316 on Wednesday evening at approximately 10:10 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found that a black 1991 Mazda Protege, driven by Javier Gali-Rodriguez, 30, of Junction City, had been struck from behind by an unknown white truck pulling a trailer, causing the Protege to be pushed into a ditch and roll twice before coming to rest on its roof.

Gali-Rodriguez stated the truck did not stop and continued down the highway. Gali-Rodriguez was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment of his injuries.

Riley County Police are asking that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.