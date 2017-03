The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that Deputies arrested Colby Leigh, Madison, Tennessee and Michelle Thompson, Nashville, Tennessee at I-70 westbound mile marker 295 at 2:20 a.m. Friday morning.

Both were arrested on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamines, Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana, Leigh was also arrested on suspicion of Criminal Use of a Weapon, Speeding and No Proof of Liability Insurance.

The site of the arrests is on the southwest side of Junction City.