Despite recent rain Kansas still in drought conditions

TOPEKA -Despite the recent rain that brought one to three inches of moisture to Kansas, this week’s Drought Monitor shows many areas of the state still abnormally or in severe drought conditions.

U.S. Drought Monitor Update for March 28, 2017 #DroughtMonitor https://t.co/4TnukgbdmT — NOAA NCEI Climate (@NOAANCEIclimate) March 30, 2017

Another round of significant rainfall is expected starting Friday night and through the day on Saturday, according the National Weather Service.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will produce small hail…a few hailstones up to quarter-size possible. #kswx pic.twitter.com/eSgqYrdLCW — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) March 31, 2017