Funds Raised on JC Now

A successful small fundraising effort occurred on the Talk of JC progam, “JC Now” Friday morning.

Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson explained there was an effort to raise funds for “Alex’s Lemonade Stand.” Goes back to the story of the young boy who had cancer and was trying to raise money to help those with cancer.”

The fundraising effort was also designed to assist a Health and Safety program at Junction City High School. “These kids are taking classes in nursing and medical, and all of those jobs in the emergency medical field, the health field, other fields that are professional fields. They get to intern while they’re in school. We teach the EMT class.” Johnson added, “As with any club in the school they have to raise money sometimes. So we’re helping them raise money to get some of the materials they need to make that program successful.”

Callers to the JC Now program pledged about $200 in just a few minutes, and Johnson noted the IFF Local from the Fire Department could match up to $200, bringing the overall total to a little more than $400.