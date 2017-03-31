JCHS Blue Jays Cheer Coach Selected

Junction City High School has selected Mrs. Kelsey Garver as the new Blue Jays head cheer coach, pending Board of Education approval. Kelsey is a current family and consumer science teacher at Junction City High School and a sponsor of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization. She is married to Joel Garver, who is the AV communications teacher at Junction City High School.

Kelsey Garver is a graduate of Kansas State University and comes to JCHS with a background in dance at Olathe South High School.