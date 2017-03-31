Lady Jay Softball Falls to Emporia

The Junction City Lady Jays nearly pulled off a successful rally from a six-run deficit in game one of their doubleheader against Emporia Friday, but lost to the Lady Spartans 7-6 at Cleary Field. Emporia took the nightcap 8-3.

In the first game Junction City trailed 6-0 in the third inning but had tying run at second base in the bottom of the seventh but failed to get that final run. Some fielding errors also led to some runs for Emporia, including the winning run in the top of the seventh inning.

Junction City coach Aaron Craig noted the third inning in the first game was tough. They earned two of the six runs we gave them. We gave them four, they earned two. Lack of communication. In that first game Kylecia Taylor went 4-4 at the plate with a double and four singles. Chelsea McDiffett had a home run for Junction City.