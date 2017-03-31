Lady Jays Capture First – Blue Jay Boys Second in JCHS Invitational Track Meet

The Junction City Lady Jays rolled up 176 team points enroute to capturing first place in the JCHS Invitational at Al Simpler Stadium Friday.

Lady Jay first place finishes included:

–Amaya Booker in the 100 meter dash in 12.46, while teammate Lyric Holman finished third in 12.92.

–Amaya Booker won the 200 meter dash in 26.04.

–Tiara Smith captured the 400 meter run in 1:02.28, with teammates Nashaia Nixon and Lyric Holman finishing third and fourth in 1:03.84 and 1:06.03, respectively

–Kienna Newman won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.29

–Alana Kramer finished first in the 300 meter hurdles in 48.72

–The Lady Jay 4 x 100 relay team of Shamya Banks, Makayla Lemons, Amaya Booker, and Lyric Holman captured first in 50.43

–The Lady Jay 4 x 400 relay squad of Tiara Smith, Nashaia Nixon, Alana Kramer and Lyric Holman were first in 4:16.53

–Lillian Stephans finished first in the High Jump with a jump of 4’10

–and Hannah Reynolds won the Shot Put with a throw 36’7.75″ while teammates Sherrie Jones finished second with a throw of 36’3.25″ and Savannah Adams third with a throw of 34’7.

The girls team scores found Junction City with 176 points followed by Great Bend with 106, Salina Central 95, Shawnee heights 81, Salina South 40, Tonganoxie 36, and Kansas City Turner 7.

The Blue Jay boys track team scored 120 points to finish second behind Salina South, who had 139 points.

For the Blue Jay boys Isayiah Moore was second in the 100 meter dash in 11.45 and Demarcus Smith third with a time of 11.64. Moore and Smith were also second and third respectively in the 200 meter dash in 23.33 and 23.54.

Other Blue Jay results included:

–A second place finish by Jacob Lovell in the 3200 meter run in 10:25.37

–Jaylene Brime won the triple jump with a mark of 43′ 3.25.” Antonio Porter finished third in 41′ and 1/2 inch

–Xavier Cason won the shotput with a throw of 53’11.50.”

The boys team scores included Salina South with 139 points, Junction City 120, Shawnee Heights 102.50, Tonganoxie 56.50, Kansas City Turner 47, Salina Central 46 and Great Bend with 43 points.