Library Open House, April 5th

A building tour with multiple stops will be part of the Open House at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library on Wednesday, April 5th.

Susan Moyer, Library Director, said that one of the stops during the tour will be a table where there will be a large scale view of a renovated and expanded library.

“It’s so people can see what we’re talking about; it’s kind of one of those drawings that a lot of the interior lines really aren’t very well carved in stone yet – what we’re trying to figure out is how to nail down our best option to expand our building,” said Moyer.

A representative from the architectural firm and from the company doing the feasibility study for the library will be in attendance.

The event is Wednesday, April 5th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

The friends of the library will also be on hand to talk about the organization and the support it provides to the library. At 6:30 p.m. the friends group will begin its annual meeting including review of the activities of the past year and the membership’s vote on a proposal to revise the group’s current dues structure.

The open house will also see the launch of the friends’ annual Gift Basket Drawing. Attendees will be able to purchase drawing tickets and add them to the baskets they hope to win when the drawing is held in mid-May.

To prepare for the event, the library will close for the day to regular business at 4:00 p.m. It will re-open to the public at 5:30 p.m. for the activities of the open house only. The open house is scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m. Regular services will resume on Thursday when the library opens at 9:00 a.m.

For more information about the open house or the building project, please call Library Director Susan Moyer at 785-238-4311.