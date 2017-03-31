RCPD Investigating burglary, over $15,000 in shoes stolen

Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a burglary where an unknown suspect stole over $15,000 in Nike shoes from a storage unit.

On Wednesday, March 29th officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Plymate Ln. at approximately 8:40 PM.

Shengming Wang, 26, Manhattan, is the owner of the storage unit who alleged in a police report that an unknown suspect cut the lock off of his unit and took 50 pairs of Nike shoes.

The total loss associated with this case is approximately $15,015.00.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Riley County Police Department or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.