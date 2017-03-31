Soldiers Exhibit Shaping Up at Geary County Historical Museum

The new exhibit “Answering the Call: Soldiers of Geary County” is being prepared for an April 8th unveiling at the Geary County Historical Museum.

Museum Curator Heather Hagedorn gave JCPost.com an early preview on Thursday. “We’ve got a wall of soldiers that show the uniforms of the Army soldiers from the Indian wars when the county was first settled all the way to our modern day soldiers. ”

There are displays featuring items ranging from equipment used by the troops to spoils of war. “Spoils of war, we have some Japanese bayonets, we have shoes from Iran, we have flags, a little of everything. ” Items range from a German Army helmet a Buffalo Soldier helmet.

Hagedorn is looking forward to audio interviews with veterans from both World War II and Vietnam. “And we are working to get clips of those available so that you can click on them and listen to different stories from different local veterans.”

The exhibit will open Saturday, April 8th, from 1-4 p.m. and at 2 p.m. that day there will be a performance by members of the 1st Infantry Division Band.