USD 475 Improves School-to-home Flyer Distribution with ‘Peachjar’

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – On March 31, 2017, Geary County Schools USD 475 launched a new eFlyer service called Peachjar. This service improves school-to-home communication by distributing school flyers directly to parents digitally.

Geary County Schools USD 475 is committed to educational excellence and helping to ensure that parents stay informed of important activities and events in the district.

Executive Director of Communications for Geary County Schools, Matthew Droge said, “This service allows us to better communicate information about events and programs in the district in a way that makes it easy for parents to receive.”

Digital flyers will be sent directly to parents who will see them as visually engaging images right on their smartphone or computer screen. Additionally, all of these flyers will be posted to each school’s specific website (paper versions can be made available upon request if a reliable internet connection cannot be obtained).

By using this new system, USD 475 expects to eliminate the need to print a significant number of paper flyers. This “green” move will reduce paper, copy, and administrative costs associated with distributing paper flyers. It will also help community partners to reduce costs in the same way. Community partners who wish to distribute e-flyers in the district should contact the USD 475 Communications Department or visit Peachjar.com.