Chapman Results from Chapman Invitational Track Meet

Boys:
Shaun Blocker – 1st 400M 52.55, 5th Triple Jump 38’ 5”
Tanner Kettenbach – 1st Javelin 162’ 9”, 1st Shot Put 45’ 10”
Robert Litzinger – 2nd 100M 11.36, 3rd 400M 54.3
Aaron Modrow – 1st 1600M 4:49.25, 1st 3200M 10:41.8
Mitchell Tiller – 5th Javelin 140’ 9”
Anthony Wasylk – 4th 800M 2:14.24, 6th 1600M 5:05.45
Malik Watkins – 4th High Jump 5’ 6”, 4th 300M Hurdles 44.98
4×400 (Anthony Wasylk, Robert Litzinger, Malik Watkins, Shaun Blocker) 1st 3:36.6
Team Placing – 2nd
Girls:
Lindsey Anderson – 2nd 800M 2:39.19, 3rd 1600M 5:59.66
Madeline Elliott – 3rd 3200M 13:34.09
Schailynne Huber – 6th High Jump 4’ 6”
McKenna Kirkpatrick – 1st Triple Jump 33’ 3”, 4th Long Jump 15’ 4”, 3rd 300M Hurdles 53.36
Ninti Little – 1st Long Jump 16’ 10.25”, 1st 100M 12.44, 1st 400M 1:02.72
Grace Scales – 6th 800M 2:48.77
Madison Smith – 4th 800M 2:41.62, 2nd 1600M 5:57.31
4×800 (Madison Smith, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Madeline Elliott, Lindsey Anderson) 1st 10:54.95
4×400 (Lindsey Anderson, Madison Smith, Madeline Elliott, Ninti Little) 4th 4:35.16
Team Placing – 3rd
Coach Michelle Elliott