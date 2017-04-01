Crime Rate Down for First Two Months of the Year in Junction City

There was a seven percent decline in the crime rate for the first two months of the year in Junction City…January and February. That information was provided by Police Chief Dan Breci during remarks at an expo at the C.L. Hoover Opera House on Saturday.

Breci told JCPost.com total calls for January and February were down 10%. “So that’s a great thing. We were up a little bit for 2016, we had about an eight percent increase and a three percent increase in total calls, but so far things are going really well.”

Breci added Part One crimes, which range from homicide, rape and robbery to aggravated assault, burglary, theft and auto theft are down. He touched on possible causes for the reduction in 2017. “I would like to say good police work, but a lot has to do with the major players. Who’s causing the most trouble? Where are they, are they currently in jail, or did we send them off to prison? Or is it the weather? Sometimes it’s hard to tell why, but I’d like to tell you it’s because of good police work.”

Breci spoke during an expo at the Opera House that also featured other organizations and agencies.