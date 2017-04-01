One hundred expectant mothers and their support personnel attended Luke’s Community Baby Shower in the Shenk Gymnasium at Junction City High School on Saturday.

Those who attended viewed a Safe Sleep video, broke out into group sessions at different stations, and there was a raffle, explained Master of Ceremonies Ashley King. “Obviously today is to understand the ABC’s of Safe Sleep, learn about SIDS, and that it can happen to anyone. Also, about the resources that are available in our community, gaining access to care and where you go to get those services.”

This was the fifth Luke’s Community Baby Shower hosted by Delivering Change; Healthy Moms – Healthy Babies. The event is named after the late Luke Nelson, who passed away in May of 2006 just short of being three months old.