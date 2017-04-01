Funding Issue for Military Related School Districts on Legislative Radar

A proposed school funding bill in the Kansas House Education Committee would reduce funding for Geary USD 475 by an estimated 6.7 million dollars in state aid.

That topic arose during a question and answer period with area state legislators during the Chamber of Commerce legislative coffee on Saturday in Junction City.

State Senator Jeff Longbine noted the bill in the House has 18 amendments that have been added, and more are probably coming. He noted the first amendment involved a change in enrollment calculation to September of the prior year with military adjustments. ” I am assuming that’s going to be a second ( student enrollment ) count so that will be beneficial.”

Longbine attended a meeting with Senate and House leadership, the Commissioner of Education, and the governor and his staff. The Senator stated he pointed out that there is some type of disconnect on how the numbers were originally calculated in the bill, and military schools were taking a disproportionate hit. “The governor was extremely supportive of making sure that we hold military districts as harmless as possible.”

Longbine added there’s a disconnect and he’s confident right now it will be fixed. He noted the Leavenworth school district has the same problem. “I’m confident this point those fixes will be made. Can’t stand up in front of you and tell you that you won’t receive less money, that you’ll receive more money, I can’t do that but I can assure that I think it’s on our radar screen and that you’ll be treated equally.”

The legislative coffee was held at the C. L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.