ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Carlos Gomez and Shin-Soo Choo each drove in two runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 to end the teams’ exhibition schedule on Saturday.

Texas had a scoreless tie and two wins in the last three games, all against Kansas City, to finish at 17-16-3.

The Royals (17-15-2) had been shut out in the first two games. Drew Butera led off the fifth inning with his second home run of the spring for KC’s only run, ending a 22-inning scoreless streak.