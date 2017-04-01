Sen. Moran Meets with World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley to Discuss the Importance of Food Aid

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), co-chair of the Senate Hunger Caucus, this week met with the newly appointed World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley.

“Governor Beasley and I discussed the critical role of the World Food Programme in providing humanitarian relief to those in need, including several countries currently on the brink of historic famines due to severe drought and conflict,” Sen. Moran said. “Providing international food assistance benefits the United States by promoting stability, while also reducing suffering and saving millions of lives around the world. Our country’s collective moral convictions make fighting hunger the right thing to do, but the benefits we receive as a nation from reducing global food insecurity also make it the smart thing to do.”

The Senate Hunger Caucus was formed in 2004 by Blanche Lincoln, an Arkansas Democrat, and Gordon Smith, an Oregon Republican. It exists to promote anti-hunger causes and provide a forum for briefings about hunger issues. In addition to raising awareness, the Senate Hunger Caucus facilitates communication between those working to combat hunger and lawmakers who support programs and policies assisting those in need.