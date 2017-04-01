JC Post

Wakefield Opens Track Season

bombersWakefield Boy’s and Girl’s results from the Chapman Invitational Track Meet held in Chapman, Ks. on Friday March 31, 2017

 

Discus                          2nd Place              Jacob Judy                  135’-11”

 

300 M. I. Hurdles          6th Place              Ashton Pickering           47.10

 

400 M. Dash                 4th Place              Brock Barrett                54.88

 

1600 M. Run                5th Place              Johnathan Bowen         5:02.38

 

4 x 800 M. Relay          4th Place              Johnathan Bowen         9:33.61

                                                            Jeff Thompson

                                                            Kirk Iseli

                                                            Kevin Jackson

 

Boy’s Team Standings:

 

1st Place               Abilene                  112 Points

2nd Place              Chapman                 99 Points

3rd Place              Clay Center              93 Points

4th Place              Wamego                  81 Points

5th Place              Council Grove           65 Points

6th Place              St. Marys                 61 Points

7th Place              Wakefield                15 Points

 

100 M. Dash                 4th Place              Joanna Wright              13.60

 

200 M. Dash                 4th Place              Kenzy Barrett               29.08

 

300 M. Hurdles             6th Place              Dakota Swader             54.74

 

4 x 100 M. Relay          5th Place              Kenzy Barrett               55.30

                                                            Dakota Swader

                                                            Tori Hernandez

                                                            Joanna Wright

Girl’s Team Standings:

 

1st Place               St. Marys             130 Points          

2nd Place             Clay Center            99 Points                 

3rd Place              Chapman              98 Points

4th Place              Abilene                 92 Points

5th Place              Wamego              71 Points

6th Place              Council Grove       24 Points

7th Place              Wakefield            11 Points

 

Coach Ladd Braden

 