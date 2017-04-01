Wakefield Opens Track Season

Wakefield Boy’s and Girl’s results from the Chapman Invitational Track Meet held in Chapman, Ks. on Friday March 31, 2017
Discus 2nd Place Jacob Judy 135’-11”
300 M. I. Hurdles 6th Place Ashton Pickering 47.10
400 M. Dash 4th Place Brock Barrett 54.88
1600 M. Run 5th Place Johnathan Bowen 5:02.38
4 x 800 M. Relay 4th Place Johnathan Bowen 9:33.61
Jeff Thompson
Kirk Iseli
Kevin Jackson
Boy’s Team Standings:
1st Place Abilene 112 Points
2nd Place Chapman 99 Points
3rd Place Clay Center 93 Points
4th Place Wamego 81 Points
5th Place Council Grove 65 Points
6th Place St. Marys 61 Points
7th Place Wakefield 15 Points
100 M. Dash 4th Place Joanna Wright 13.60
200 M. Dash 4th Place Kenzy Barrett 29.08
300 M. Hurdles 6th Place Dakota Swader 54.74
4 x 100 M. Relay 5th Place Kenzy Barrett 55.30
Dakota Swader
Tori Hernandez
Joanna Wright
Girl’s Team Standings:
1st Place St. Marys 130 Points
2nd Place Clay Center 99 Points
3rd Place Chapman 98 Points
4th Place Abilene 92 Points
5th Place Wamego 71 Points
6th Place Council Grove 24 Points
7th Place Wakefield 11 Points
Coach Ladd Braden