Warrior Chorus brings ‘The Trojan War’ to McCain on April 7

MANHATTAN — Experience classic myths of ancient Greece and Rome set against compelling narratives of modern war when the Warrior Chorus presents “The Trojan War” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, in McCain Auditorium as part of Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series.

The Aquila Theatre and American combat veterans/actors of the Warrior Chorus collaborate for this unique theatrical experience where classic myths are incorporated into modern war with a multimedia arrangement that uses live action, film, bold projections and gripping music.

The Warrior Chorus is a national program that brings together men and women who served in the U.S. military and trains them to the highest level in the performing arts and humanities.

“The Trojan War” uses epic moments from Homer’s “Iliad” and scenes from other classical Greek drama and poetry to create an enthralling account of men and women at war. The clash of gods and heroes, the rage of Achilles, the suicide of Ajax, the fall of Troy and the rise of Rome are among the many stories of war and homecoming told by the Aquila Theatre alongside members of the Warrior Chorus.

Tickets for the Warrior Chorus: “The Trojan War” are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428. All K-State students and kids 18 and under are half-price. Other discounts are available for seniors, military, K-State faculty and staff, and groups of 10 or more.