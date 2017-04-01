Weekend Events, Saturday April 1st

Today is the first day of April! Check out some of the events taking place in the community this weekend:
- Saturday, April 1st:
- JC Pacesetters Special Olympics Team Breakfast Fundraiser, 7:00 am – 10:00 am; American Legion Post #45
- JC Breakfast Optimist Club Pancake Feed for Blue Jay Band, 7:00 am – 10:00 am; Knights of Columbus Hall
- Legislative Coffee, 9:00 am; C.L. Hoover Opera House
- Beacon Marine Open House, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Luke’s Community Baby Shower, 10:00 am
- Geary County Girls Softball Registration, 10:00 am – 2:000pm, Dillon’s in JC
- Health and Beauty Expo, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, C.L. Hoover Opera House
- Chisholm Trail Author Symposium and Exhibit Opening, 12:00 pm opens; Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene
- Sunday, April 2nd:
- Kidsfest, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Riley’s Conference Center