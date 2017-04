Saturday

Rain showers are likely throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. High temperatures around 50 degrees.

Saturday night

Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.