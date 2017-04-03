Carpenters once more on stage in Abilene

ABILENE, March 4 – Take a step back into time with Diana Lynne as she performs the music of Karen Carpenter on Saturday, April 8 at Great Plains Theatre. The Carpenters Once More, fresh off a Branson Stage, will delight audiences with their loving tribute to one of the greatest voices of a generation. This show features such classics as Yesterday Once More, For All We Know, Close to You, and We’ve Only Just Begun.

Karen Carpenter may have left us tragically early, but her spirit has survived through the decades with many artists paying homage to her unique sound and style. Carpenters Once More is a show not to be missed, so get your tickets online at greatplainstheatre.com or via the box office phone at 785-263-4574.