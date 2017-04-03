Christopher’s PINS for a Purpose Set for Saturday

Christopher’s PINS for a Purpose is Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Little Apple Lanes in Manhattan.

This is a fundraiser in memory of Christopher Briscoe, who passed away unexpectedly in April of 2015. His death was classified as a Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood, which occurs when an apparently healthy child beyond the age of 12 months dies without warning and without a known cause being found after a thorough investigation.

The event on Saturday will raise donations and awareness for the SUDC Foundation to help bring about a future where no family has to experience the tragedy of SUDC.

The cost to participate in the fundraiser will be $20 per bowler, and it is open to all ages. That cost includes bowling shoes and two hours of bowling. You can also add one pizza and one pitcher of soda for another $20.

Little Apple Lanes is located at 515 Richards Drive in Manhattan.