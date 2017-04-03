JC Post

DUI Saturation Patrols Scheduled in Junction City

jcpd threeOfficers of the Junction City Police Department will be conducting DUI Saturation patrols throughout the city on Friday night and  Saturday  morning,  April  7th  and  April  8th.  According to

Chief Dan Breci, there will be five additional patrols cars on the streets to detect and deter drunk driving.

The patrols are designed to identify intoxicated drivers.  Those motorists stopped for traffic violations who are suspected of  intoxication, will be given on-site field sobriety test.  Confirmed impaired drivers will be arrested.

The  purpose  of  these  patrols,  according  to  Chief  Breci, “Is not to harass motorists, but to increase overall motorists safety.”

 

  • ALaube

    Why would you make this public before the fact?

  • The plug

    Simple deterrence…. Cheaper than actually arresting anyone, and lost money to failed or refused prosecution for lack probable cause, incarceration….etc. People will still drive while impaired, no doubt there though, public or not!
    Most of the extra patrolmen are probably on overtime, and will be sleeping in their cars off Rucker road or spring valley as usual.