Firefighters work Monday Afternoon Blaze

Junction City firefighters were called to 2220 Prospect Circle No. 22 Monday afternoon.

According to the Junction City Fire Department smoke and fire were showing from a mobile home residence at that location. The blaze was confined to the bedroom area where the fire originated. The damage estimate was placed at $15,000 to the trailer and $5,000 to contents.

The occupant of the residence, Mardina Swift-Giles, was not home at the time of the blaze.

The fire began on an exterior wall in the bedroom, and was reported by the Fire Department as accidental and electrical.