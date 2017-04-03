Gas prices trickling higher

April 3, 2017– While National gas prices have increased the last 6 of 7 days. Kansas gas prices have held steady. Prices may increase in the near term as refineries are currently switching from winter to summer blends of gasoline. Drivers in other parts of the Midwest are already seeing significant increases at the pump, anywhere from 5 to 18 cents depending on the state. Unplanned mechanical repairs and pipeline issues at Texas refineries are impacting delivery and tightening supply in the Midwest.

Topeka is ranked the 35th lowest metro in the country. Kansas City, Kansas is not far behind at the 42nd spot.

The high/low in the state: Wilson-$2.41/Coffeyville-$2.03

Nationally prices are reaching an average of $2.33 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Today’s National price is four cents more than a week ago, one cent more compared to one month ago and 27 cents more than the same date last year.

today last week last month last year Change over last year National $2.33 $2.29 $2.32 $2.06 13% Kansas $2.15 $2.14 $2.18 $1.89 14% Emporia $2.14 $2.14 $2.14 $1.87 15% Garden City $2.13 $2.09 $2.11 $1.80 18% Hays $2.14 $2.13 $2.18 $1.84 16% KCK $2.13 $2.14 $2.19 $1.92 11% Lawrence $2.16 $2.17 $2.18 $1.94 11% Manhattan $2.19 $2.20 $2.17 $1.87 17% Pittsburg $2.15 $2.15 $2.16 $1.78 21% Salina $2.11 $2.10 $2.07 $1.86 13% Topeka $2.11 $2.10 $2.16 $1.81 17% Wichita $2.15 $2.09 $2.18 $1.87 15%

Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country

Price today Rank Oklahoma $2.10 5 Missouri $2.11 7 Kansas $2.15 11 Colorado $2.22 16 Nebraska $2.28 25