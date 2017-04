Three Geary County 4-H members have been selected to receive scholarships through the Geary County 4-H program.

According to Geary County Extension Agent Ginger Kopfer, the recipients include:

Kyler Langvardt, Blue Line 4-H Club Alumni Paul B. and Clara B. Gwin 4-H Scholarship, $800 Flint Hills Preservation Coalition Scholarship, $1000

Rebekah Thomas, Lyon Creek 4-H Club Ray and Nellie Smith Scholarship, $1000

Jaydon Zima, Brookside 4-H Club Ray and Nellie Smith Scholarship, $1000