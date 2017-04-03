Junction City Firefighters Respond to House Fire

The Junction City Fire Department responded to 1132 South Jackson Street in Junction City at 5:34 p.m. Sunday.

According to Fire Chief Terry Johnson the Battalion Chief noticed light smoke coming from a door. The windows were warm to the touch. The structure was ventilated, entry was forced and primary secondary searches were done. The fire was put out quickly without incident.

Junction City Fire Department investigators conducted a cause and origin investigation, with the results still pending. The occupants were not home at the time, but two of their dogs perished.

The damage estimate to the structure is $50,000 and to the contents $10,000. Crews were on scene for about two and a half hours. A total of approximately 250 gallons of water was used.